Two killed in mob justice incidents in Barberton

Two people were killed and then set alight in alleged mob justice incidents in Barberton on Monday.

Police received information about an incident in Barberton Extension 10 at about 11.45am.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of an individual who had allegedly been assaulted and then set alight using vehicle tyres,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said.

At around 12.20pm police were alerted to a second similar incident at the Extension 13 sports ground, where another victim was also found burnt.

It is alleged that both deceased were suspected by community members of being involved in a series of house robberies in the area. No one has been arrested in connection with the incidents.

Police asked people with information to assist in the investigation to contact Det-Capt Vusi Maphanga on 082 303 9704 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the attacks and warned residents not to take the law into their own hands.

“No one can correct a wrongful act by committing another. People should act within the ambits of the law.

“Anarchy can never be accepted, and we urge our communities to work with the police through legitimate structures such as the Community Police Forum and report criminal activities to the authorities,” Mkhwanazi said.

TimesLIVE