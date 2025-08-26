News

Unusual mega-helicopter has eyes peeled to the sky

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 26 August 2025

Is it a bird? Is it a plane?

No, it is a giant helicopter, but where did it come from, where is it going, and why is it here?..

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

[LIVE NOW] Media Briefing on the political environment and current developments.
LIVE: Emergency OIC meeting on Gaza crisis in Jeddah

Most Read