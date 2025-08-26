Van Niekerk storms out of council meeting
Deputy mayor angered after speaker blocks him from replying to debate on MEC’s suspension ruling
Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk stormed out of Tuesday’s council meeting after speaker Eugene Johnson blocked him from responding during a debate on co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams’ decision not to have him suspended.
Williams’ decision to overturn the recommendation for his suspension or removal from the council was tabled for noting at the meeting...
