Bigwigs scramble for investors to take over Goodyear plant
Former ambassador to Japan and businessmen working against the clock to find new operator
With time running out before Goodyear SA offloads its assets, a group of Kariega businessmen are urgently seeking investors to take over the town’s tyre plant.
While time is not on their side, as the company has given a deadline before selling machinery, former ambassador to Japan Smuts Ngonyama says the group will not rest until they bring investment to the town...
