Board of SA Tourism considers legal action after being dissolved by De Lille
While legal battles brew, new data shows rising tourist arrivals
The dissolved board of SA Tourism is considering its legal options, former board member Lawson Naidoo confirmed on Tuesday.
Tourism minister Patricia de Lille dissolved the board last week, accusing it of unlawfully convening a special meeting. The Sunday Times reported De Lille and the board clashed over the board’s decision to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the entity’s suspended CEO Nombulelo Guliwe...
