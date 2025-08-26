Carol, who has long been celebrated for her role in advancing women's rights and development both locally and internationally, took to her Instagram stories to express gratitude to friends, colleagues and supporters who flooded her with congratulatory messages. Many have now begun referring to her proudly as “Dr Carol Bouwer”.
Businesswoman Carol Bouwer awarded honorary doctorate in US
Image: Supplied.
Businesswoman and media personality Carol Bouwer has been honoured with an honorary doctorate by Heart Bible International University in Connecticut, US, in recognition of her decades-long work in advocacy, humanitarianism and women empowerment.
Image: Supplied.
Carol, who has long been celebrated for her role in advancing women's rights and development both locally and internationally, took to her Instagram stories to express gratitude to friends, colleagues and supporters who flooded her with congratulatory messages. Many have now begun referring to her proudly as “Dr Carol Bouwer”.
Among those applauding her was broadcaster and close friend Carl Nelson, who shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.
“For the last ten years, I have watched you use your platform to build bridges between women globally and your nation. I have flown about the world to support your humanitarian efforts and to applaud your advocacy,” Nelson wrote. “So standing there to watch you be recognised here in America ... I was just glad to see you finally get your recognition. Well done, my sister. It is indeed congratulations, Dr Carol Bouwer.”
Speaking to Tshisalive, Carol said: "Four South Africans were awarded doctorate degrees conferred by Connecticut and a mayoral honour recognising their work in different fields. Carol Bouwer for founding Motswako and using it to esteem women and amplify their voices, for her work with un bodies over the years with a focus on women and children. She was also confirmed as one of a handful of global luminaries by UN WPHF this year so this honour by the Connecticut and Florida comes as no surprise".
Bouwer was also presented with a humanitarian achievement award by the city management of Connecticut — a testament to her influential role in championing social change and community upliftment.
Image: Supplied.
