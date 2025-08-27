Cleary Estate’s Cara Geduld makes her mark in fight against GBV
At just 28, Cleary Estate’s Cara Bez Geduld has emerged as a powerful voice in SA’s fight against gender-based violence (GBV).
From schools and universities to conferences, social media, radio and television, she uses every platform available to raise awareness and empower young women...
