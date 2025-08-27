Council row over funding for northern areas festival
Mayor’s team accused of misleading the house over disputed R600,000 allocation
Confusion and finger-pointing engulfed the Nelson Mandela Bay council on Tuesday as opposition councillors accused mayor Babalwa Lobishe’s team of misleading the house over a disputed R600,000 allocation for the Northern Gems Festival.
The city’s sport, recreation, arts and culture committee had already approved the funding for the festival, but in May, organisers requested an additional R500,000, which was later approved...
