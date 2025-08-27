News

Crime continues to rise, Stats SA report shows

Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke says housebreaking has been the most prevalent crime over the past year

27 August 2025
Luyolo Mkentane
Political Correspondent

As police top brass continue to battle each other in the political and legal arenas, figures released by Stats SA on Tuesday show crime is increasingly growing out of control.

The country continues to be plagued by violent crime, with about 1.5-million incidents of housebreaking in 2024/25...

