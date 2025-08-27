News

DA to file motion calling for 2am closing time for nightclubs

By Andisa Bonani - 27 August 2025

A notice of motion has been filed with Nelson Mandela Bay speaker Eugene Johnson, proposing that nightclubs and taverns close by 2am, with all patrons required to leave the premises.

The DA in the Bay wants the metro to enforce that liquor outlets depart from the normal alcohol trading hours, as communities have raised concerns about disturbances...

[LIVE NOW] Media Briefing on the political environment and current developments.
