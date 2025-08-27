News

Gqeberha motorists advised to avoid R75 and M19 amid protests

By Herald Reporter - 27 August 2025
Gqeberha police have been deployed and are monitoring the situation along the R75, M19 and Westville area
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Gqeberha police have been deployed and are monitoring the situation along the R75, M19 and Westville area after irate residents torched two trucks during a service delivery protest on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the roads have since been reopened motorists are advised to proceed with caution or avoid the area if possible.

“Public Order Police (POP) are currently monitoring the area on the R75, M19 and Westville, following protest action in these areas due to service delivery protest today.

“Early today two trucks were set alight in the Westville area by residents in the area.

“Motorists are advice to avoid the area of Westville (Old Mission Road) Kleinskool towards Kwadwesi. The SAPS is on high alert and are currently monitoring the areas.”

