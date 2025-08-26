Knysna High School has launched an investigation after a video showing a pupil using the K-word during a school event went viral.
In the video, pupils are seen cheering inside the school hall when the camera turns to a female pupil. She shakes her head and says the slur, before giggling and covering her mouth. The pupil filming and standing beside her also laughs.
The school principal, Mark Mosdell, confirmed in a letter to parents that disciplinary processes are under way.
“Once the school becomes aware of a disciplinary issue, an investigation is launched into the misconduct. Meetings, interviews and statements from all parties are part of this process. The investigator will then make a report to the principal, who will refer the case to the school governing body (SGB) to organise a disciplinary hearing,” the letter read.
He explained that hearings would not only be about punishment but also about education and accountability.
“As our school is very focused on a positive behaviour management system, the hearings are approached to be both corrective and restorative in their outcomes. Sanctions decided at these hearings will often involve the education department and community-based intervention programmes. The aim is to assist learners in making amends for their actions and being educated about both their actions and how to make better decisions.”
Knysna High School probes racist slur after pupil caught on video
Image: 123RF
Knysna High School has launched an investigation after a video showing a pupil using the K-word during a school event went viral.
In the video, pupils are seen cheering inside the school hall when the camera turns to a female pupil. She shakes her head and says the slur, before giggling and covering her mouth. The pupil filming and standing beside her also laughs.
The school principal, Mark Mosdell, confirmed in a letter to parents that disciplinary processes are under way.
“Once the school becomes aware of a disciplinary issue, an investigation is launched into the misconduct. Meetings, interviews and statements from all parties are part of this process. The investigator will then make a report to the principal, who will refer the case to the school governing body (SGB) to organise a disciplinary hearing,” the letter read.
He explained that hearings would not only be about punishment but also about education and accountability.
“As our school is very focused on a positive behaviour management system, the hearings are approached to be both corrective and restorative in their outcomes. Sanctions decided at these hearings will often involve the education department and community-based intervention programmes. The aim is to assist learners in making amends for their actions and being educated about both their actions and how to make better decisions.”
The school said it is working closely with the Western Cape education department and the MEC's office to ensure the matter was dealt with correctly.
Mosdell said the “school does not tolerate this type of behaviour” and “strongly condemns all acts of racism.” He urged pupils to “remove themselves from the toxic, binary conversations that occur on social media platforms” and reminded matric pupils to remain focused on their upcoming preliminary examinations.
The Western Cape Congress of South African Students condemned the “appalling racist incident” and said it was “not merely an isolated outburst but a direct assault on the dignity, humanity and sense of belonging of the affected learners”.
The organisation said it is ready to help schools with workshops and awareness campaigns to “dismantle prejudiced mindsets and promote inclusive dialogue”.
The organisation called on the education department to go beyond its monthly values programme.
“Respect for the dignity of others must not be treated as a fleeting theme. It should be enshrined as a standing, continuous and non-negotiable pillar of every school’s ethos, embedded in curricula, policies and daily practices to prevent such atrocities from recurring.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News