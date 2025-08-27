Rose Cowpar, the passionate force behind The Savoy Theatre, has been named the winner in the Arts and Culture category of The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards, supported by Nelson Mandela University.
Rose Cowpar scoops Herald Citizens of Year award
Award-winning director transforms Bay's theatre landscape, turning The Savoy into inclusive hub for both seasoned actors and newcomers
Rose Cowpar, the passionate force behind The Savoy Theatre, has been named the winner in the Arts and Culture category of The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards, supported by Nelson Mandela University.
Since relocating to Gqeberha in 2006, the award-winning actor and director has transformed the city’s theatre landscape, turning The Savoy into an inclusive hub where both seasoned performers and newcomers can thrive.
She is the president of the Impact Community Theatre Company, formerly known as the Port Elizabeth Gilbert & Sullivan Society.
From pioneering youth-focused productions such as Music! Moves! Magic! and the Dream Dance Project to mentoring emerging talent and taking the performing arts to underserved communities, she has dedicated nearly two decades to making theatre accessible, meaningful and life-changing for all.
For Cowpar, the award is not just personal recognition — it is a celebration of a community she has nurtured and a testament to the power of the arts to connect, inspire and uplift.
Cowpar, 61, of Summerstrand, said she had coincidentally nominated Impact Community Theatre for the award, but later learnt that one of its theatre management members had nominated her in the same category.
Either way, she said, it was a win for them all.
“When I was told I had won, it was an amazing feeling. Anyone who says recognition is not a good feeling is lying.”
After arriving in SA for a holiday in 2005, she returned to Australia that same year to get married.
But the Mzansi bug had bitten, and she relocated to Port Elizabeth in March 2006, though she did not yet know anyone.
Having been part of the community theatre scene in Australia, she said she was blown away by the first cabaret she watched in the city.
Getting back into theatre allowed her to quickly make friends — and she once again found her home on and off the stage.
In 2006, Cowpar auditioned for the theatre production, Footloose, that was to be staged in 2007.
Not long thereafter, she was approached to be part of the committee of the Gilbert & Sullivan Society.
She said this allowed her to see theatre in a different light.
“I had never been involved in theatre in that way in Australia. I had no idea of what I would be doing.
“I was elected as a general committee member in 2007. I arranged memberships and I was a secretary for a little while.”
She said she also started a newsletter.
“I then became vice-president under [theatre personality] Paul Leonard between 2008 and 2009, and in 2010 I was elected as president.
“Basically, The Savoy and its people have been my family ever since,” Cowpar said.
The proposal to rename the Port Elizabeth Gilbert and Sullivan Society to Impact Community Theatre was announced by Cowpar in 2022.
She said the name was changed to keep pace with the changing times.
In Australia, there was plenty of community theatre which was inclusive and accessible to everyone.
However, in the Bay, the scene was more exclusive, and you needed to be the best to be part of a show.
“I wanted to make theatre more inclusive.”
She said after asking for input, they started looking at ways of opening doors for people who, for example, could not dance but could sing well.
“In about 2015/16 we came up with the concept of Music! Moves! Magic!
“That was for the kids — and it was such a lovely development that it became our holiday theatre project every January.
“I also could not believe how many people were still in love with the golden oldies and so Blast from the Past was born and has been running since 2016.
“We also started an opera show for people to learn and grow,” Cowpar said.
Then, fate put her on the same path as the programme manager at the Maranatha-Siyakatala Child and Youth Care Centre, Harrison Nash.
That meeting led them to invite children from the centre to watch theatre productions for free.
“We had always invited people from the old age homes, and now we have children from various homes in Nelson Mandela Bay coming to our shows.”
She said they then started the Dream Dance Project.
Cowpar worked to train children who were starting from scratch in theatre by giving extra workshops.
She also partnered with the Modal Interchange Moving Arts Programme, where members of the theatre community would visit children’s homes and youth centres to teach them dance, art, music and drama.
The three-month programme catered for 444 children in 2024.
Some of these children have even gone on to perform on international stages, while young adults are being taught the skills of stage managers and more.
“I remain keen on partnerships. I have this vision of The Savoy being a hub for the performing arts where people can come to network,” she said.
Cowpar will be celebrated alongside other category winners during a glitzy honorary gala awards ceremony on September 19 at the Sun Boardwalk Convention Centre.
