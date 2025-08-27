Students take a stand against crime and violence
Protesters at Heath Park campus of Eastcape Midland College demand more assistance from police
Eastcape Midland TVET College students took to the streets of Bethelsdorp on Tuesday morning in a powerful protest against gender-based violence, demanding urgent action from authorities to protect their communities.
Marching outside the Heath Park campus between Stanford and Soudien roads, more than 100 students called attention to the rising tide of rape, assault, gangsterism and drug-related crime that has left women, children and even men living in fear...
