Zwide-born actor shines on international stage in hit Netflix series
From the shadowy world of the series Wednesday to the streets of Zwide, Nelson Mandela Bay’s own Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo is proving that South Africans do not just survive the darkness — they shine in it.
The rising star has stepped into the role of Sheriff Deputy Ritchie Santiago in the second season of Tim Burton’s smash-hit Netflix series, joining a cast that includes Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Steve Buscemi...
