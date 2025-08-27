News

Zwide-born man appointed new Port of PE harbour master

By Herald Reporter - 27 August 2025

The Transnet National Ports Authority has appointed Captain Vuyani Ntsimango as the new harbour master at its multi-cargo Port of Port Elizabeth.

He was appointed in July...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

[LIVE NOW] Media Briefing on the political environment and current developments.
LIVE: Emergency OIC meeting on Gaza crisis in Jeddah

Most Read