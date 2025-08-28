Apple Incorporated drives criminal probe in Gqeberha

Acting on a complaint from Apple Incorporated, the global technology leader based in the US, the Hawks in Gqeberha confiscated 60 counterfeit iPhone silicone covers valued at an estimated R60,000.
In addition, a 33-year-old man was arrested and charged alongside his company for allegedly contravening the Counterfeit Goods and Trade Marks Act.
Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba said the action followed a detailed investigation sparked by a complaint on behalf of Apple Incorporated.
Fumba said Apple had raised concerns after counterfeit iPhone merchandise was suspected of being sold at a local outlet at Summerstrand Village.
“After the confirmation that the items were indeed counterfeit, the matter was referred to the Hawks for further investigation.
“Following swift investigative work, a search and seizure operation was conducted on July 22 at the identified premises.
“This led to the confiscation of 60 counterfeit iPhone silicone covers, with an estimated value of R60,000.”
Fumba said a summons was served on the accused to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
The matter was postponed to September 4 for further investigation.
The Herald
