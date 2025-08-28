BARRIERS TO JUSTICE: The GBV wounds that won’t heal
Seasoned prosecutor tells of uphill battle against scourge as Women’s Month draws to a close
As SA marks the end of Women’s Month, the brutal reality of gender-based violence (GBV) continues to overwhelm the courts — with prosecutors themselves left deeply scarred.
In Gqeberha this week, seasoned prosecutor Linda le Roux, who has spent three decades in the sexual offences courts, spoke candidly about the trauma prosecutors endured when women withdrew cases only to be killed later by their abusers...
