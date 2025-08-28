Garden Route community fishes where ancestors fished
Veteran teaches next generation about sustainable angling in Tsitsikamma protected area
The waves along Storms River carry more than just the sound of the sea — they carry renewed hope for local communities along the Garden Route.
After decades of restricted access, certain fishing zones within the Tsitsikamma Marine Protected Area (MPA) were reopened, reigniting a connection to both livelihood and heritage for anglers such as 72-year-old Edward Bernado...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.