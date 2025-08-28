News

Garden Route community fishes where ancestors fished

Veteran teaches next generation about sustainable angling in Tsitsikamma protected area

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 28 August 2025

The waves along Storms River carry more than just the sound of the sea — they carry renewed hope for local communities along the Garden Route.

After decades of restricted access, certain fishing zones within the Tsitsikamma Marine Protected Area (MPA) were reopened, reigniting a connection to both livelihood and heritage for anglers such as 72-year-old Edward Bernado...

