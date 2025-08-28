Key projects stall as signing of new service delivery agreement with MBDA is delayed
Progress on the development of an International Convention Centre (ICC) is one of the projects delayed as the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality fails to finalise a new service delivery agreement (SDA) with its development agency.
The ICC forms part of the R6bn Bayworld development, touted as one of the city’s key catalytic projects...
