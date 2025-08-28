KwaMagxaki High pupil battles the odds for a better future
The dogged determination displayed by a grade 11 KwaMagxaki High School pupil to ensure she received the empowerment of education has finally paid off with various stakeholders stepping up to assist her.
Akhona Yantolo, 18, who is the oldest of six siblings, was abandoned by her mother when she was 17 years old due to their difficult circumstances and she has been forced to fend for herself...
