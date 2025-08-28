‘The stage is hers!’ — annual Women in Arts Manyano Festival opens
The Women in Arts Manyano Festival officially opened at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex (MBTC) on Monday with an emphasis on encouraging women to use the arts as an outlet to express themselves, while nurturing those around them.
Opening at the iconic complex’s Barn Theatre, the festival’s expanded 2025 programme runs until Saturday, and includes workshops, performances and a special memorial lecture honouring the arts giants who paved the way...
