Trial of KZN man who 'beheaded granny and played with head' on hold after Legal Aid lawyer withdraws

A Legal Aid attorney representing KwaZulu-Natal man Thabo Ntokozo Nzimande, who allegedly stabbed and beheaded his 80-year-old grandmother and then kicked the head around as a soccer ball, has parted ways with his client.
Patrick Mkhumbuzi told Durban high court judge Phumi Sibisi the state wouldn't accept the plea put forward by the defence.
This meant the prosecutor couldn't formally put a charge to Nzimande, 32, before the trial begins, indicating how he would plead.
“My client has also given me conflicting instructions and as a result I won’t continue representing him,” said Mkhumbuzi.
The session on Wednesday was marked by delays because of consultations between Nzimande and Mkhumbuzi.
Mkhumbuzi said he would provide the Legal Aid board with a report on what transpired in court.
Nzimande was arrested with bloodstained clothes on June 8 2024, a day after the murder of his grandmother Beatrice de Lange, 80, at their home in Maurice Nichols Road in Pinetown.
During an earlier court appearance Nzimande raised his hand and told the court he wanted to plead guilty to the murder.
Nzimande’s family members were present in court and attempted to speak to him when he ascended the steps to the dock and later as he descended after the matter was adjourned.
The trial, which was scheduled to start on Monday, was adjourned to Wednesday for Nzimande to consult Mkhumbuzi who had told the court he needed to take instructions from his client.
Sibisi noted the importance of proceeding with the case to ensure it would be completed within its allocated time, but added Nzimande had to be afforded an opportunity for legal representation.
Senior prosecutor Nadira Moosa said while Nzimande has already received representation, she would contact Legal Aid head Pragasen Marimuthu to expedite the process.
Sibisi provisionally adjourned the matter until Friday to assess the status of legal representation for Nzimande.
Trial of KZN man who 'beheaded granny and played with head' on hold after Legal Aid lawyer withdraws
