Uplifting story at Nelson Mandela Bay apartment block
Security officers and residents carry wheelchair-bound tenant five storeys up after electricity outage stalls elevator
Nelson Mandela Bay residents banded together and put their shoulders to the wheel this week to ensure the wheelchair-bound resident of a Cape Road apartment block got up to his 5th floor flat after a power outage stalled the lift.
It was a “he ain’t heavy, he’s my brother” attitude when Atlas Security members, San Michele residents and the supervisor joined hands to save the day...
