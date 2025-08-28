Virtual Samas nominee reveal to turn up volume with star power

The Recording Industry of SA (Risa) will announce the 38 nominees for the 31st SA Music Awards (Samas) on Thursday in a virtual event set to celebrate both musical talent and Women’s Month.
The live broadcast will take place on the official Sama YouTube channel and across the awards’ social media platforms, from 6 to 7pm.
The 2025 edition is supported by the Motsepe Foundation, the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture, the SA Music Performance Rights Association, the Southern African Music Rights Organisation, and the Composers, Authors and Publishers Association, with the SABC as media partner.
Their combined backing allows the Samas to highlight diverse voices, promote inclusivity across genres and strengthen the country’s music ecosystem.
The nominee reveal promises a line-up that bridges generations and genres.
Headlining the event is hip-hop star Priddy Ugly, fresh from winning Best Hip Hop Album at 2024’s Samas.
Jazz veteran Steve Dyer, whose musical journey began at the age of 10 and recently earned him Best Jazz Album in 2024, will also take the spotlight.
Adding youthful energy to the evening, rising star DJ Thabi Thabs will entertain guests during the main show after-party.
Guiding viewers through the ceremony will be presenter Letuka Dlamini, alongside actor, social media influencer and DJ, Zama Naomi, ensuring the event flows seamlessly.
Risa CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said the announcement was more than a list — it was a celebration of SA talent.
“In true Sama style, this year’s nominee reveal is a moment of excellence, rhythm and star power,” Sibisi said.
“Unveiling our nominees during Women’s Month allows us to honour the phenomenal women shaping the soundtrack of our lives — on stage, in the studio and behind the scenes.
“This is a spotlight on every voice that dares to dream and every rhythm that refuses to be ignored.”
