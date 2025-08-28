WATCH | Innovate Africa: From focus groups to feelings at scale

Traditional focus groups are slow, expensive and limited in scope. Sens.digital wants to change that. The company replaces the old model with science-driven sentiment analysis powered by AI, offering businesses human insights at scale and at a fraction of the cost.
Founder Per Lagerstrom sat down with Innovation City co-founder and Innovate Africa founder Kieno Kammies to explore how companies of any size can use this approach. By analysing what people truly feel, rather than what they say in a small group setting, businesses can sharply target products, services and campaigns.
The promise is clear: faster answers, deeper insights and better decisions without the heavy cost of traditional research. For small businesses, that means access to intelligence once reserved for corporates. For large organisations, it means sharper strategy and quicker moves in competitive markets.
