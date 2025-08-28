Why repairs to flood-damaged Kariega bridge have stalled
Nelson Mandela Bay councillors unimpressed by admission that KwaNobuhle footbridge is still unusable — a year after disaster
Repairs to a flood-damaged bridge in Kariega have been halted after it was discovered that the structure was built without an environmental impact assessment certificate.
The setback in respect of the Jabavu footbridge in KwaNobuhle — along with delays in Salt Lake, where repair work has stalled due to a major sewage spill — was disclosed during a progress report on disaster repair projects at a Nelson Mandela Bay roads and transport committee meeting on Thursday...
