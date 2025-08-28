A bystander has been shot dead during an attempted armed robbery at Tops Spar liquor outlet in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday evening.
Bystander used a human shield killed in Pietermaritzburg robbery
Robbers pulled a man into their group and he was caught in crossfire
Image: 123RF/ zeferli
A bystander has been shot dead during an attempted armed robbery at Tops Spar liquor outlet in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday evening.
Mi7 spokesperson Amil Umraw said just before 6pm, a customer at a local shopping outlet in Polly Shorts was confronted by two armed suspects who allegedly robbed him of his cellphone.
“The duo was part of a group of five suspects travelling in a VW Polo. As the incident took place, the outlet's security service provider (not Mi7) was notified. Reaction officers from that company arrived promptly, confronting the suspects who were still on site,” said Umraw.
One suspect drew a firearm and pointed it at reaction officers.
“It is then believed the reaction officer fired a shot in retaliation. However, it is thought the suspects had pulled a bystander in front of them to use as a human shield. The bystander was shot dead during the altercation,” said Umraw.
The suspects then fled in the direction of Ashburton. Multiple security teams from several service providers, as well as the police, are searching the area.
