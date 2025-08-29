News

Gwen Ramokgopa pours cold water on claims Iran has been funding the ANC

Party’s treasurer-general dismisses allegations of foreign financing as reason to increase tariffs

29 August 2025
Thando Maeko
Political Correspondent

ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa has dismissed claims the party’s financial turnaround can be attributed to financing from Iran, insisting its finances have been stabilised by internal reforms rather than questionable foreign contributions. 

“Most issues cited as reasons to increase tariffs for SA have no basis, including the one about the ANC getting funds from Iran,” Ramokgopa told journalists this week. ..

