'Lucky to be alive': Reality star Black Cat Girl survives hijacking attempt in Daveyton
Reality TV star and dancer Black Cat Girl, best known for her appearance on Mzansi Magic's hit show Lose It or Lose Me, has opened up about a traumatic hijacking attempt she recently survived in Daveyton.
