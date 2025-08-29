Nine suspects have been arrested in Nelson Mandela Bay following a major breakthrough into a kidnapping syndicate linked to the abduction of a 62-year-old Gqeberha woman.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba said the elite unit arrested the suspects after they were allegedly found in possession of the ransom money, unlicensed firearms, and the two vehicles believed to have been used in the commission of the crime.
The men are accused of kidnapping Tracy Fourie, who was held captive for a week while ransom negotiations unfolded.
“On August 25, the team strategically exerted sufficient pressure and closely monitored the situation.
“She was released unharmed.
“Within hours, the Hawks executed a precision intelligence-led operation that dismantled the syndicate and brought multiple suspects into custody.
“This success was made possible through close co-operation between the Hawks, Magma Security and Investigations, Crime Intelligence and the Local Criminal Record Centre.
“The swift flow of intelligence, rapid mobilisation and co-ordinated execution delivered a crushing blow to those who thought they could terrorise the community,” Fumba said.
“Follow-up operations remain active as investigators track down additional suspects believed to be linked to the kidnapping network.”
Provincial head of the Hawks, Maj-Gen Mboiki Obed Ngwenya praised the team.
“This case proves that the Hawks will never allow ruthless criminals to hold our people hostage. Those who prey on the vulnerable must understand that we will hunt you down, dismantle your networks, and bring you to justice without hesitation.”
The Herald
Major breakthrough as nine kidnapping suspects arrested
Image: SUPPLIED
Nine suspects have been arrested in Nelson Mandela Bay following a major breakthrough into a kidnapping syndicate linked to the abduction of a 62-year-old Gqeberha woman.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba said the elite unit arrested the suspects after they were allegedly found in possession of the ransom money, unlicensed firearms, and the two vehicles believed to have been used in the commission of the crime.
The men are accused of kidnapping Tracy Fourie, who was held captive for a week while ransom negotiations unfolded.
“On August 25, the team strategically exerted sufficient pressure and closely monitored the situation.
“She was released unharmed.
“Within hours, the Hawks executed a precision intelligence-led operation that dismantled the syndicate and brought multiple suspects into custody.
“This success was made possible through close co-operation between the Hawks, Magma Security and Investigations, Crime Intelligence and the Local Criminal Record Centre.
“The swift flow of intelligence, rapid mobilisation and co-ordinated execution delivered a crushing blow to those who thought they could terrorise the community,” Fumba said.
“Follow-up operations remain active as investigators track down additional suspects believed to be linked to the kidnapping network.”
Provincial head of the Hawks, Maj-Gen Mboiki Obed Ngwenya praised the team.
“This case proves that the Hawks will never allow ruthless criminals to hold our people hostage. Those who prey on the vulnerable must understand that we will hunt you down, dismantle your networks, and bring you to justice without hesitation.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News