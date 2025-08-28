Mkhwanazi instructed the district commissioner of uThukela to to take urgent disciplinary steps against them.
Mkhwanazi slams 'gallivanting' cops who used police van for matric dance
'People say that when they call police stations they are told there are no vans'
KwaZulu-Natal policemen who were seen escorting a pupil to a matric dance in Estcourt with an official vehicle have been “withdrawn” from service pending an internal investigation into their conduct.
Police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said he instructed that the officers be “temporarily removed from operations”, face a disciplinary inquiry and pay for the costs of using state resources for personal gain after a video of them went viral on social media.
In the video it appears the officers were on duty and fully armed.
“In doing so, the members neglected their primary responsibilities of providing much needed police visibility, attending to complaints and keeping residents safe and secured,” said Mkhwanazi.
Mkhwanazi instructed the district commissioner of uThukela to to take urgent disciplinary steps against them.
“We cannot afford to have police officers who report for duty but use state resources for their personal gain. I have further instructed our finance and supply chain management officers to determine the financial loss that the state could have suffered by that unauthorised activity. State petrol, state time and running cost of that vehicle should be claimed from those members,” said Mkhwanazi.
“Communities always complain that when they call police stations they are told that there are no vans, while police officers are gallivanting with state resources that are meant to serve the communities”.
He called for officers to be professional at all times and protect the image of the organisation.
“The limited state resources should only be used for authorised official duties and anyone who is found to be misusing vehicles, stationery or any state property will be met with the wrath of internal police disciplinary processes and a criminal charge which might even lead to dismissal,” said Mkhwanazi.
