Ocean wonders of Plett revealed in new documentary
Series by acclaimed filmmaker airing on Disney+ and National Geographic TV
The pristine beaches of the Bitou municipality and the bustling ecosystems below the waters will star in a new wildlife documentary series airing on Disney+ and National Geographic TV.
The series, titled Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory, will showcase the region’s marine species including Cape fur seals, various shark species, dolphins and whales while highlighting the importance of protecting their natural habitats. ..
