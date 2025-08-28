Preschool teacher who drowned boyfriend's child found guilty

Former preschool teacher Amber-Lee Hughes, 25, has been convicted of raping and murdering her boyfriend’s four-year-old daughter, Nada-Jane Chalita.

Delivering judgment in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday, Richard Mkhabela found that Hughes deliberately drowned the child in a bathtub in March 2023, shortly after telling the toddler's father in a heated text message: “You broke my heart, I’m going to burn your heart.”

The judge said the evidence showed Hughes acted out of anger and jealousy towards the child, who had lived with her father and Hughes. “The accused filled the bath with water as part of her plan to drown the child. This was not a spur-of-the-moment act, but a deliberate killing,” Mkhabela ruled.

The court heard that Nada-Jane's body was found floating face-down in the bathtub while Hughes sat on the floor near a sofa with self-inflicted wrist cuts, offering no assistance.

Forensic pathologist Dr Hestelle van Staden testified that the child had suffered acute vaginal injuries consistent with sexual assault that occurred “minutes to hours before her death”. Blood was found in the vaginal canal, ruling out older trauma.

While Hughes denied rape, the judge found the state had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that she sexually violated the child before killing her. Hughes was acquitted on a separate count relating to alleged anal penetration due to lack of fresh injury evidence.