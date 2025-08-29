News Editors Choice
Sassa ends Postbank contract
Social grant payments to millions of beneficiaries will not be disrupted, MPs told
The termination of the service agreement between the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Postbank will not interrupt the payment of social grants to the nearly three million beneficiaries who bank with Postbank.
Social development minister Sisisi Tolashe said the termination was brought about mainly because the arrangement no longer served its original purpose. She said Postbank, however, remained a licensed and operational financial institution and no change in this regard would occur...
