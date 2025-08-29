Three fly flag for Gqeberha in national dance showdown
From pantsula to krumping, dancers from across SAwill be aiming to be crowned the best in the country at the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2025 national championship on Saturday.
And Gqeberha will be in the running, with three dancers from the northern areas competing in the final that will be held at Century City Square in Cape Town...
