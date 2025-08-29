Women’s event speaker to share on overcoming tragedy and mental health challenges
Gqeberha entrepreneur, mother, and now motivational speaker Dalmain “LadyD” Fortuin will share her life’s journey of determination and success while living with bipolar disorder.
Fortuin, who has been suffering with the disorder for 17 years, is one of the guest speakers for the sold-out “You are Chosen” women’s event which will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Ara Vista in Summerstrand...
