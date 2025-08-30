Taking its name from a Miley Cyrus song that became an anthem for single women the world over, I Can Buy Myself Flowers is a one-hander comedy drama about an estate agent in her 50s, who entertains as she reflects on the ups and downs of relationships, children, professional life and friendships.
Old enough to be on their second or third marriages, young enough not to be blamed for apartheid, and woman enough for menopause, Natalie Jackson (played by Erika Breytenbach) and her five friends adopt Six-in-the-City as the name for their WhatsApp group.
Working in an industry dominated and led by women, inspired by women friends who have achieved professional success, and years of therapy, have helped Jackson overcome her demons and insecurities rooted in the familiar worlds of patriarchal families and relationships.
She is now ready to live on her own terms.
I Can Buy Myself Flowers, written by Mike van Graan, directed by Toni Morkel, and produced by MVG Productions and Unlikely Productions, is coming to the Isithatha Theatre in Walmer on September 8 and 9.
The show, at 7.30pm, runs for 65 minutes and carries an age restriction of PG16.
The show is designed to be as portable as possible with the capacity to be staged in theatres and at festivals, as well as non-formal venues and even in people’s homes.
The play premiered at the Drama Factory in Cape Town in February, where it received rave reviews and glowing feedback from audiences.
It has since enjoyed runs in Durban, the Garden Route, and at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda.
Tickets are available via www.isithatha.co.za/tickets
'I Can Buy Myself Flowers' comedy drama hit heading for Gqeberha
