A month after Bay man Thobani “Lucky” Mzwakayi was gunned down by police in a controversial shooting, his cousin met a similar fate — killed execution-style in front of friends at the Sadyini informal settlement in Motherwell.
Police confirmed that Sibabalwe Ziqula, 21, was shot dead at about 8pm on Friday last week.
This comes after Mzwakayi was killed by police members in civilian clothing near his home in Kwazakhele on August 15.
The incident is under investigation.
Mzwakayi’s family told The Herald at the time that police had inquired about the whereabouts of Ziqula.
Ziqula, the family said, was wanted for his alleged criminal activities.
But, the family said they indicated to the police that he did not live with them.
Mzwakayi’s death is being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said Ziqula’s murder was also under investigation.
She said police had attended to a complaint in NU10.
“On arrival, the mother of the deceased pointed out a shack, where they found the body of Sibabalwe Ziqula, 21, with gunshot wounds,” Gantana said.
She said further details of the murder remained sketchy.
“At this stage, the motive for the attack remains unknown, and no arrests have been made,” she said.
The police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111. Information may be provided anonymously.
Man killed execution-style in front of friends
