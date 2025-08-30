News Editors Choice
SA Post Office suspends parcel shipments to US
This follows a new order by the US removing a rule exempting packages worth less than $800 from tariffs
The SA Post Office (Sapo) has suspended outbound parcel shipments to the US effective immediately, joining at least a dozen other countries that have halted postal services to the US.
This follows the Trump administration's removal of a rule exempting packages worth less than $800 from tariffs for international incoming packages. The new policy ensures all incoming parcels are subject to duties based on country of origin or face temporary flat-fee tariffs ranging from $80 to $200 per package, depending on origin country tariff rates. ..
