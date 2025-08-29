News

South Africa's trade surplus hits better-than-expected R20.29bn in July

By Sfundo Parakozov - 30 August 2025
South Africa recorded a trade surplus of R20.29bn in July, Sars figures showed on Friday. Stock photo.
South Africa recorded a better-than-expected trade surplus of R20.29bn in July, revenue service figures showed on Friday.

Analyst polled by Reuters had expected a surplus of R18.55bn.

