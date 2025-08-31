Andy Kawa honoured for incredible courage
Christa Swart Fighting Spirit Award bestowed on rape survivor for her groundbreaking contribution in battle against GBV
Rape survivor, activist and business leader Andy Kawa has won the prestigious Christa Swart Fighting Spirit Award.
The recognition, given to Kawa on Sunday afternoon, goes beyond personal achievement — it marks a national acknowledgment of her resilience, activism and groundbreaking contribution in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV)...
