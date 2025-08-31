Ford restructuring puts jobs on the line at Struandale plant
More than 70 operator jobs are at risk at Ford Motor Company SA’s Struandale plant as it moves to discontinue its Panther engine units, marking the latest chapter in a sweeping company restructure.
The Section 189A notice sent to unions on Thursday also revealed that 391 operator positions at the Silverton plant would be cut, alongside about 10 administrative roles across both facilities — underscoring the scale of the workforce reductions. ..
