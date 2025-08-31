'Insider leaks fuelling kidnapping epidemic'
Syndicates’ ransom demands are mirroring victims’ bank account balances, says Nelson Mandela Bay’s top cop
Nelson Mandela Bay is in the grip of a chilling kidnapping epidemic, with police warning that ruthless syndicates are no longer targeting only foreign nationals but have turned their sights on wealthy locals — using insider information to demand ransoms that mirror victims’ exact bank balances.
In an exclusive interview at his Mount Road office, Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata said fears had been raised of insider leaks and betrayal by those entrusted with confidential financial information...
