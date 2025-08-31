Knysna artist Claire Vegter honours women in painting marathon
One hundred paintings in 100 days — this impressive feat was performed by a compassionate Knysna artist using her skill to empower others in Women’s Month and beyond.
Claire Vegter opted to end the month with her second Sip and Paint event at the Ekhaya restaurant, where she spent the day connecting with a group of women and teaching them how to paint to round off Women’s Month. ..
