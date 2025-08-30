Two KwaZulu-Natal hitmen convicted of taxi industry-related murders have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court.
Muzi Sibiya, 42, and Nduduzo Shezi, 36, were on Friday handed life terms plus a combined 80 years in jail.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said they were found guilty of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
Sibiya, Shezi and at least four other suspects stormed a post office at Tugela Ferry Mall in Msinga on July 4 2022, robbing employees of an undisclosed sum of money earmarked for Sassa beneficiaries.
They robbed two employees of their belongings and took a jacket and two-way radio from a security guard.
“The suspects then jumped into a getaway vehicle parked outside and as they fled from the scene, fired shots randomly. One woman standing in a queue at a nearby ATM was shot and died at the scene,” said Netshiunda.
The victim was identified as Nomusa Ntshele.
Msinga police gave chase and the suspects abandoned their vehicle and ran towards the bush. Sibiya was found hiding inside a cave in possession of the jacket and two-way radio, and an undisclosed sum of cash stolen during the robbery.
“Suspect profiling revealed that Sibiya was a taxi driver and a suspected hitman from Msinga area, so the KwaZulu-Natal provincial taxi violence unit took over the investigation,” said Netshiunda.
He said evidence collected from the suspects' vehicle pointed to Nduduzo Shezi. A search for him led to a prison in Gauteng where he had been arrested by taxi violence unit detectives for a separate murder. He was duly charged for the Msinga murder and robbery cases.
Sibiya and Shezi were declared unfit to possess firearms. Netshiunda said the search continues for the remaining suspects.
TimesLIVE
KZN taxi hitmen get life for deadly post office heist
Image: 123RF/zinkevych
