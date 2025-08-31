Makhanda’s Gwijo Combined to feature on The Soil’s next album
Internationally renowned trio amazed at how group handled themselves ‘like seasoned pros’
What seemed a far-fetched dream is now in the imminent future for a Makhanda singing group who will feature on the soon-to-be-released album by multi-award winning a cappella trio, The Soil.
The Gwijo Combined group met The Soil at the 2025 National Arts Festival (NAF) after scooping the title of inaugural winners of the Makhanda Igwijo Competition, which the internationally renowned trio headlined and judged. ..
