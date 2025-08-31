Two suspects were arrested during a raid in Kwazakhele at the weekend where authorities confiscated perlemoen worth about R340,000.
Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police had noticed a group of people coming out of a container in Paarl Street, Greenfields, at about 2pm on Friday.
They had started running away.
“SAPS members immediately reacted and caught two suspects inside the container,” she said.
“During a search of the container they found 20 bags of perlemoen.”
She said the suspects, aged 31 and 35, had been detained on charges of contravention of the Marine Living Resource Act, illegal possession of perlemoen, and for possibly being in SA illegally.
They will appear in the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Monday.
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata reiterated that illegal perlemoen activities were a huge concern.
He commended the SAPS members for their alertness.
“Poaching can have a significant negative impact on the endangered species, so efforts to apprehend those involved is crucial,” he said.
“By apprehending perlemoen poachers, our officials are not only upholding the law but also sending a strong message that illegal activities like this will not be tolerated.”
The Herald
Two arrested during major perlemoen bust
Image: SUPPLIED
