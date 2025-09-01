Centrestage celebrates four of world’s greatest vocalists

When Centrestage@Baywest throws open the doors of its brand-new venue this Friday, the spotlight will not just be on the stage — it will be on the voices.
The Eastern Cape company launches its upgraded theatre with Voices of Our Time, a spectacular tribute to four of the world’s greatest vocalists — Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Celine Dion and Adele.
For Centrestage founder Gary Hemmings, the choice of production was deliberate.
“The first show in our new home deserves to be something truly special — and Voices of Our Time certainly promises to deliver that,” he said.
Carrying these iconic songs are four Eastern Cape performers at different stages of their journeys.
Sisipho Mangqishi, a Nelson Mandela University music student whose roots are in church choirs, takes on Dion’s powerhouse ballads.
“It’s such an honour to celebrate music that has touched so many lives, including my own,” she said.
Tsosoloso Moeng, a final-year biokinetics student, lends her versatility to Adele’s emotional catalogue, moving seamlessly from husky low notes to soaring highs.
“It’s a thrill to sing these classic songs with such a small, fun and talented group,” she said.
Jody Butler, a Gqeberha-born vocalist with international cruise ship experience, channels Groban’s operatic crossover style.
“Music is my way of telling stories and creating moments people never forget,” Butler said.
At the helm is Thuba Myeki, Centrestage’s acclaimed vocal director, fresh from a national tour with Vicky Sampson.
Myeki also embodies Bublé’s smooth sophistication.
“When these voices come together, it creates the most beautiful blend,” he said.
The production also signals a new chapter for Centrestage.
Relocated to Baywest Mall’s main entrance after six successful months in a smaller venue, the theatre now boasts higher ceilings, enhanced technical capacity and the ability to host diverse productions — from tribute concerts to mixed martial arts.
Centrestage is also pioneering a family-friendly initiative. Children under 18 can attend select shows for free when accompanied by parents.
Hemmings said it was about making live theatre more accessible.
“In today’s tough financial times, we wanted families to enjoy a magnificent night out without breaking the bank.”
Adding to the night-out experience, Fat Cats Catering will serve a buffet meal at R80 a plate.
Voices of Our Time is more than a tribute concert. It’s a platform for emerging local talent, a nod to global legends and a celebration of the kind of music that unites generations.
Audiences can expect to hear the songs that have filled stadiums and topped charts worldwide, but sung with the freshness, energy and heart of Eastern Cape performers.
Friday’s show starts at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 6pm.
The buffet will be served from 6.15pm to 7.15pm.
The venue is at Baywest Mall’s Entrance 2.
Tickets cost R120, while children under 18 enter for free when accompanied by their parents.
Bookings can be made online via Quicket or by contacting Wendy on 083-225-5401.
The Herald
Centrestage celebrates four of world’s greatest vocalists
Image: SUPPLIED
When Centrestage@Baywest throws open the doors of its brand-new venue this Friday, the spotlight will not just be on the stage — it will be on the voices.
The Eastern Cape company launches its upgraded theatre with Voices of Our Time, a spectacular tribute to four of the world’s greatest vocalists — Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Celine Dion and Adele.
For Centrestage founder Gary Hemmings, the choice of production was deliberate.
“The first show in our new home deserves to be something truly special — and Voices of Our Time certainly promises to deliver that,” he said.
Carrying these iconic songs are four Eastern Cape performers at different stages of their journeys.
Sisipho Mangqishi, a Nelson Mandela University music student whose roots are in church choirs, takes on Dion’s powerhouse ballads.
“It’s such an honour to celebrate music that has touched so many lives, including my own,” she said.
Tsosoloso Moeng, a final-year biokinetics student, lends her versatility to Adele’s emotional catalogue, moving seamlessly from husky low notes to soaring highs.
“It’s a thrill to sing these classic songs with such a small, fun and talented group,” she said.
Jody Butler, a Gqeberha-born vocalist with international cruise ship experience, channels Groban’s operatic crossover style.
“Music is my way of telling stories and creating moments people never forget,” Butler said.
At the helm is Thuba Myeki, Centrestage’s acclaimed vocal director, fresh from a national tour with Vicky Sampson.
Myeki also embodies Bublé’s smooth sophistication.
“When these voices come together, it creates the most beautiful blend,” he said.
The production also signals a new chapter for Centrestage.
Relocated to Baywest Mall’s main entrance after six successful months in a smaller venue, the theatre now boasts higher ceilings, enhanced technical capacity and the ability to host diverse productions — from tribute concerts to mixed martial arts.
Centrestage is also pioneering a family-friendly initiative. Children under 18 can attend select shows for free when accompanied by parents.
Hemmings said it was about making live theatre more accessible.
“In today’s tough financial times, we wanted families to enjoy a magnificent night out without breaking the bank.”
Adding to the night-out experience, Fat Cats Catering will serve a buffet meal at R80 a plate.
Voices of Our Time is more than a tribute concert. It’s a platform for emerging local talent, a nod to global legends and a celebration of the kind of music that unites generations.
Audiences can expect to hear the songs that have filled stadiums and topped charts worldwide, but sung with the freshness, energy and heart of Eastern Cape performers.
Friday’s show starts at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 6pm.
The buffet will be served from 6.15pm to 7.15pm.
The venue is at Baywest Mall’s Entrance 2.
Tickets cost R120, while children under 18 enter for free when accompanied by their parents.
Bookings can be made online via Quicket or by contacting Wendy on 083-225-5401.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News