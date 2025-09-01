Former traffic official convicted of corruption to know his fate soon
A former Eastern Cape traffic official, who sold everything from falsified learner’s licences to doctored eye tests, will be sentenced in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday.
Rory Petrus, 37, was convicted of fraud, corruption, forgery, the furnishing of false information, and the unlawful issuance of learner and driving licences...
